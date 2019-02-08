J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 36.99% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 106.53% in the June 2018 quarter
Board of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals approves buyback of share up to Rs 130 cr
J B Chemicals gains as board approves buyback
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 0.54% in the September 2018 quarter
JB Chemicals gains as USFDA completes inspection
-
Sales rise 15.55% to Rs 352.12 croreNet profit of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 36.99% to Rs 46.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 33.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.55% to Rs 352.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 304.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales352.12304.74 16 OPM %20.6219.23 -PBDT86.7463.32 37 PBT72.2549.07 47 NP46.3733.85 37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU