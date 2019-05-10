Volumes spurt at Voltas Ltd counter

Ltd registered volume of 132 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.82 lakh shares

Shankara Building Products Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 May 2019.

Ltd registered volume of 132 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.82 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.30% to Rs.572.40. Volumes stood at 19.11 lakh shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 3.47 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 58386 shares. The stock rose 7.72% to Rs.520.60. Volumes stood at 24734 shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 10.19 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.76 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.84% to Rs.902.45. Volumes stood at 1.54 lakh shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 31.57 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.11 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.37% to Rs.766.00. Volumes stood at 2.88 lakh shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 2.5 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48838 shares. The stock lost 5.65% to Rs.1,821.00. Volumes stood at 35929 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)