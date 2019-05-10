Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd soars 3.98%

-
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 158.1, up 3.98% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 45.2% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.52% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 158.1, up 3.98% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 11308.05. The Sensex is at 37583.76, up 0.07%. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd has dropped around 13.72% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12174.25, up 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.09 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 99.84 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
