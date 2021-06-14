Volumes spurt at Zensar Technologies Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Zensar Technologies to acquire IT services firm - M3bi
Zensar Technologies completes restructuring of US-based step-down subsidiaries
Board of Zensar approves merger of US based step down subsidiaries
Board of Zensar Technologies approves divestment of 100% stake in Aquila
Information Technology stocks edge higher
-
Zensar Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 34.53 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 61.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 56161 shares
Natco Pharma Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, NBCC (India) Ltd, Orient Electric Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 June 2021.
Zensar Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 34.53 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 61.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 56161 shares. The stock slipped 6.20% to Rs.292.00. Volumes stood at 53241 shares in the last session.
Natco Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 2.8 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40913 shares. The stock dropped 0.73% to Rs.1,089.40. Volumes stood at 14056 shares in the last session.
eClerx Services Ltd clocked volume of 60875 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11792 shares. The stock gained 12.54% to Rs.1,820.10. Volumes stood at 78317 shares in the last session.
NBCC (India) Ltd recorded volume of 58.61 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.00 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.94% to Rs.57.95. Volumes stood at 125.35 lakh shares in the last session.
Orient Electric Ltd registered volume of 83492 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32822 shares. The stock rose 3.40% to Rs.316.10. Volumes stood at 10290 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU