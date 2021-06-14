Volumes spurt at Zensar Technologies Ltd counter

Zensar Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 34.53 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 61.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 56161 shares

Natco Pharma Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, NBCC (India) Ltd, Orient Electric Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 June 2021.

Zensar Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 34.53 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 61.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 56161 shares. The stock slipped 6.20% to Rs.292.00. Volumes stood at 53241 shares in the last session.

Natco Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 2.8 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40913 shares. The stock dropped 0.73% to Rs.1,089.40. Volumes stood at 14056 shares in the last session.

eClerx Services Ltd clocked volume of 60875 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11792 shares. The stock gained 12.54% to Rs.1,820.10. Volumes stood at 78317 shares in the last session.

NBCC (India) Ltd recorded volume of 58.61 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.00 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.94% to Rs.57.95. Volumes stood at 125.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Orient Electric Ltd registered volume of 83492 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32822 shares. The stock rose 3.40% to Rs.316.10. Volumes stood at 10290 shares in the last session.

