VSFIL spurts on bagging GPCB approval for new plant at Dahej

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients jumped 4.92% to Rs 128 after the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) granted the environment clearance to the company for setting up a plant in Dahej SEZ.
In a BSE filing made on Saturday (5 December 2020), the synthetic food colour maker said it intends to manufacture 300 metric tonnes per month of synthetic water soluble food colours and 60 metric tonnes of synthetic food grade lakes in the proposed plant in Dahej SEZ.
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients (VSFIL) is engaged in the manufacturing & worldwide distribution of synthetic food colours used in various applications like confectionery, beverages, processed foods, pet foods, personal care, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics etc.
The company's consolidated net profit declined by 11.4% to Rs 7.51 crore on a 8.5% fall in net sales to Rs 49.13 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has zoomed 100.94% while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has added 9.64% during the same period.
