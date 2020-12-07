FMCG stocks edge higher

FMCG stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index increasing 146.42 points or 1.22% at 12106.22 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (up 4.24%), ADF Foods Ltd (up 3.82%),DFM Foods Ltd (up 2.79%),Waterbase Ltd (up 2.39%),Eveready Industries India Ltd (up 2.36%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ITC Ltd (up 2.07%), Agro Tech Foods Ltd (up 1.89%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (up 1.82%), Varun Beverages Ltd (up 1.81%), and L T Foods Ltd (up 1.79%).

On the other hand, AVT Natural Products Ltd (down 1.16%), EID Parry (India) Ltd (down 0.95%), and Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd (down 0.87%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 188.73 or 0.42% at 45268.28.

The Nifty 50 index was up 42.55 points or 0.32% at 13301.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 165.02 points or 0.95% at 17482.31.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 35.44 points or 0.61% at 5861.16.

On BSE,1608 shares were trading in green, 550 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)