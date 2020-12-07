Volumes soar at Natco Pharma Ltd counter

-
Natco Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 64232 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10134 shares
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, Force Motors Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 December 2020.
Natco Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 64232 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10134 shares. The stock gained 6.11% to Rs.976.25. Volumes stood at 5479 shares in the last session.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 4.57 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 93711 shares. The stock gained 2.53% to Rs.488.10. Volumes stood at 30911 shares in the last session.
Force Motors Ltd witnessed volume of 40401 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8346 shares. The stock increased 13.49% to Rs.1,429.75. Volumes stood at 24174 shares in the last session.
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 57683 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13119 shares. The stock rose 5.63% to Rs.520.50. Volumes stood at 28073 shares in the last session.
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd clocked volume of 69898 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17065 shares. The stock lost 1.38% to Rs.2,526.85. Volumes stood at 19816 shares in the last session.
