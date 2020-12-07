Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 15.95 points or 1.3% at 1243.93 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Reliance Communications Ltd (up 9.77%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 3.37%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 2.12%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.55%),Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.54%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ITI Ltd (up 1.34%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 0.76%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.46%).

On the other hand, OnMobile Global Ltd (down 4.94%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 1.02%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 0.1%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 188.73 or 0.42% at 45268.28.

The Nifty 50 index was up 42.55 points or 0.32% at 13301.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 165.02 points or 0.95% at 17482.31.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 35.44 points or 0.61% at 5861.16.

On BSE,1608 shares were trading in green, 550 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

