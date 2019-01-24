JUST IN
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection standalone net profit rises 260.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 43.85% to Rs 178.70 crore

Net profit of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection rose 260.00% to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 43.85% to Rs 178.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 124.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales178.70124.23 44 OPM %11.015.22 -PBDT16.334.43 269 PBT8.820.89 891 NP5.041.40 260

