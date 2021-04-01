SML Isuzu in demand after strong sales in March

SML Isuzu jumped 4.19% to Rs 471 after the auto maker's total sales jumped 95.1% to 952 units in March 2021 as against 488 units in March 2020.

Sequentially, the company's auto sales soared 25.26% in March 2021 as against 760 units sold in February 2021.

The vehicle maker's sales in Q4 FY21 dropped 9.4% to 2,247 units from 2,479 units sold in Q4 FY20. For FY21, total sales tumbled nearly 52% to 5,043 units from 10,494 units sold in FY20.

SML Isuzu is engaged in the business of manufacture of commercial vehicles and spares. The firm produces light and medium commercial vehicles. On a standalone basis, SML Isuzu reported net loss of Rs 26.39 crore in Q3 FY21 as compared to a net loss of Rs 17.89 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales rose 4.2% to Rs 183.85 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

