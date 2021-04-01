Eicher Motors sells over 7000 CVs in March

VE Commercial Vehicles, an unlisted subsidiary of Eicher Motors, sold 7037 vehicles in March 2021 compared with 1499 vehicles sold in March 2020.

Total domestic sales were at 6054 units in March 2021 as against 1409 units sold in March 2020.

The company exported 816 vehicles during the month compared with 67 vehicles exported in the same period last year.

Total Volvo Trucks & Buses sales stood at 167 units in March 2021 as against 23 units in March 2020.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

On a consolidated basis, Eicher Motors' net profit rose 6.79% to Rs 532.59 crore on 19.28% increase in revenue from operations at Rs 2,828.26 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

The scrip rose 0.45% to currently trade at Rs 2615.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)