VST Tillers gains after strong sales in December

VST Tillers Tractors rose 2.07% to Rs 1994 after the company's total sales rose 59.46% to 2,832 units in December 2020 from 1,776 units in December 2019.

While the company's power tiller sales jumped 62.41% to 2,290 units, tractor sales increased by 48.09% to 542 units in December 2020 over December 2019.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and tractors. The company's consolidated net profit soared 369.3% to Rs 29.94 crore on a 37% rise in net sales to Rs 220.39 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.

In the past one year, the stock has zoomed 66.83% while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has added 15.50% during the same period.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)