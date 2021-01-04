Volumes spurt at Tube Investments of India Ltd counter

Tube Investments of India Ltd notched up volume of 3.01 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47327 shares
Natco Pharma Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Trident Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 January 2021.
Tube Investments of India Ltd notched up volume of 3.01 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47327 shares. The stock slipped 0.08% to Rs.796.65. Volumes stood at 2503 shares in the last session.
Natco Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 1.06 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24079 shares. The stock increased 0.46% to Rs.971.75. Volumes stood at 13875 shares in the last session.
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd clocked volume of 58431 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14707 shares. The stock gained 1.72% to Rs.1,776.60. Volumes stood at 4779 shares in the last session.
Muthoot Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 1.24 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34893 shares. The stock increased 3.88% to Rs.1,260.75. Volumes stood at 17924 shares in the last session.
Trident Ltd witnessed volume of 115.17 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43.15 lakh shares. The stock increased 19.20% to Rs.12.79. Volumes stood at 127.05 lakh shares in the last session.
