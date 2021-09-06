NELCO Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, Shriram City Union Finance Ltd, S H Kelkar & Company Ltd and Aptech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 September 2021.

NELCO Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 555.2 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 78697 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66467 shares in the past one month.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd lost 3.76% to Rs 1567.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24699 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80091 shares in the past one month.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd crashed 3.55% to Rs 2320.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34985 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8749 shares in the past one month.

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd plummeted 3.28% to Rs 159.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 59358 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50375 shares in the past one month.

Aptech Ltd dropped 3.04% to Rs 287.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23270 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60347 shares in the past one month.

