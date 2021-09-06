Volumes soar at Alok Industries Ltd counter

-
Alok Industries Ltd recorded volume of 428.57 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48.25 lakh shares
Sundram Fasteners Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd, Welspun India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 September 2021.
Alok Industries Ltd recorded volume of 428.57 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48.25 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.56% to Rs.25.10. Volumes stood at 58.85 lakh shares in the last session.
Sundram Fasteners Ltd notched up volume of 7.7 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 95598 shares. The stock rose 9.27% to Rs.869.00. Volumes stood at 92225 shares in the last session.
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 15.42 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.08 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.57% to Rs.833.15. Volumes stood at 1.09 lakh shares in the last session.
Vakrangee Ltd notched up volume of 354.67 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 68.08 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.51% to Rs.43.60. Volumes stood at 100.6 lakh shares in the last session.
Welspun India Ltd recorded volume of 63.71 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.02 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.39% to Rs.132.90. Volumes stood at 26.72 lakh shares in the last session.
