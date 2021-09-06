Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Rollatainers Ltd, Golden Tobacco Ltd, LCC Infotech Ltd and Rajdarshan Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 September 2021.

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd crashed 7.56% to Rs 179.8 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 10918 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24646 shares in the past one month.

Rollatainers Ltd tumbled 6.00% to Rs 2.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Golden Tobacco Ltd lost 4.99% to Rs 97.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17594 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28254 shares in the past one month.

LCC Infotech Ltd fell 4.98% to Rs 2.67. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd slipped 4.98% to Rs 38.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5843 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1581 shares in the past one month.

