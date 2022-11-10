W H Brady & Co consolidated net profit rises 91.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.11% to Rs 20.28 crore

Net profit of W H Brady & Co rose 91.59% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.11% to Rs 20.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.20.2813.5114.8915.103.312.162.971.822.051.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)