W H Brady & Co consolidated net profit rises 91.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.11% to Rs 20.28 croreNet profit of W H Brady & Co rose 91.59% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.11% to Rs 20.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales20.2813.51 50 OPM %14.8915.10 -PBDT3.312.16 53 PBT2.971.82 63 NP2.051.07 92
