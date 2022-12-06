Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd Spurts 4.74%

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd has added 13.73% over last one month compared to 4.93% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 2.37% rise in the SENSEX

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd gained 4.74% today to trade at Rs 551. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 0.17% to quote at 3813.45. The index is down 4.93 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Transmission Ltd increased 0.95% and CESC Ltd added 0.73% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 27.82 % over last one year compared to the 9.95% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd has added 13.73% over last one month compared to 4.93% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 2.37% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1310 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 21910 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 551 on 06 Dec 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 247.8 on 06 Dec 2021.

