LIC Housing Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

JSW Holdings Ltd, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 January 2022.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd spiked 14.29% to Rs 394.7 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

JSW Holdings Ltd surged 13.51% to Rs 4453. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15784 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 122 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd soared 11.20% to Rs 213.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 30907 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36564 shares in the past one month.

Can Fin Homes Ltd rose 9.99% to Rs 633.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 68918 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39109 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd added 9.98% to Rs 121.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

