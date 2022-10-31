JUST IN
Business Standard

Walchand Peoplefirst standalone net profit declines 64.96% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.91% to Rs 4.82 crore

Net profit of Walchand Peoplefirst declined 64.96% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 10.91% to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.825.41 -11 OPM %7.6829.94 -PBDT0.811.98 -59 PBT0.631.89 -67 NP0.481.37 -65

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 16:20 IST

