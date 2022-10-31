Walchand Peoplefirst standalone net profit declines 64.96% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.91% to Rs 4.82 crore

Net profit of Walchand Peoplefirst declined 64.96% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 10.91% to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4.825.417.6829.940.811.980.631.890.481.37

