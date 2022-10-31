JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Divyashakti standalone net profit rises 419.48% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

GHCL consolidated net profit rises 166.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 72.03% to Rs 1381.09 crore

Net profit of GHCL rose 166.08% to Rs 292.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 109.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 72.03% to Rs 1381.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 802.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1381.09802.83 72 OPM %31.4121.01 -PBDT431.52156.41 176 PBT399.71126.97 215 NP292.56109.95 166

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 14:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU