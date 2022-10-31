GHCL consolidated net profit rises 166.08% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 72.03% to Rs 1381.09 croreNet profit of GHCL rose 166.08% to Rs 292.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 109.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 72.03% to Rs 1381.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 802.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1381.09802.83 72 OPM %31.4121.01 -PBDT431.52156.41 176 PBT399.71126.97 215 NP292.56109.95 166
