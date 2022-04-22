Insecticides India secures patent for Novel Ditholane Compound

-
ALSO READ
Insecticides (India) surges after Govt grants patent
Biocon subsiary, Biocon Biologics' partner Viatris wins favourable order from U.S. court
India Pesticides standalone net profit declines 12.33% in the September 2021 quarter
Dr. Bharat Agravat creates Life-Saving Invention OSMF Mouth Opening Kit to prevent Oral Cancer at Home
Salzer Electronics gains on receiving 20-yr patent for its rotary switches
-
Insecticides India announced that Government of India, the Patent Office has granted the patent for an invention to the company and its joint venture named OAT Agrio Co. entitled NOVEL DITHOLANE COMPOUND OR A SALT OR AN N-OXIDE AND USE THEREOF for the term of 20 years from 14 March 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU