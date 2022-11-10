Waterbase consolidated net profit rises 31.25% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 16.87% to Rs 87.91 crore

Net profit of Waterbase rose 31.25% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.87% to Rs 87.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 75.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales87.9175.22 17 OPM %2.642.30 -PBDT2.542.08 22 PBT0.310.23 35 NP0.210.16 31

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 07:59 IST

