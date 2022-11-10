Waterbase consolidated net profit rises 31.25% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
FMCG stocks rise
Waterbase reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.20 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Datiware Maritime Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Apex Frozen Foods standalone net profit declines 12.66% in the March 2022 quarter
Apex Frozen Foods Ltd Slides 5.14%, S&P BSE FMCG Sector index Shed 1.3%
-
Sales rise 16.87% to Rs 87.91 croreNet profit of Waterbase rose 31.25% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.87% to Rs 87.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 75.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales87.9175.22 17 OPM %2.642.30 -PBDT2.542.08 22 PBT0.310.23 35 NP0.210.16 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU