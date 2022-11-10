Waterbase consolidated net profit rises 31.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.87% to Rs 87.91 crore

Net profit of Waterbase rose 31.25% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.87% to Rs 87.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 75.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

