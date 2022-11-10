H.G. Infra Engineering consolidated net profit rises 9.96% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.34% to Rs 795.70 crore

Net profit of H.G. Infra Engineering rose 9.96% to Rs 81.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 74.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.34% to Rs 795.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 785.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.795.70785.1520.2419.71131.92128.29107.80107.0181.9374.51

