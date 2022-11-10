H.G. Infra Engineering consolidated net profit rises 9.96% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.34% to Rs 795.70 croreNet profit of H.G. Infra Engineering rose 9.96% to Rs 81.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 74.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.34% to Rs 795.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 785.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales795.70785.15 1 OPM %20.2419.71 -PBDT131.92128.29 3 PBT107.80107.01 1 NP81.9374.51 10
