RHI Magnesita India consolidated net profit rises 67.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.79% to Rs 600.36 croreNet profit of RHI Magnesita India rose 67.59% to Rs 72.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.79% to Rs 600.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 432.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales600.36432.58 39 OPM %16.7815.16 -PBDT106.2767.33 58 PBT96.9659.09 64 NP72.2343.10 68
