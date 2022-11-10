RHI Magnesita India consolidated net profit rises 67.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.79% to Rs 600.36 crore

Net profit of RHI Magnesita India rose 67.59% to Rs 72.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.79% to Rs 600.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 432.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

