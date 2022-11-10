Donear Industries standalone net profit rises 148.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 59.22% to Rs 224.06 crore

Net profit of Donear Industries rose 148.83% to Rs 9.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 59.22% to Rs 224.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 140.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.224.06140.728.176.9114.737.2412.435.069.533.83

