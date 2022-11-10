JUST IN
Donear Industries standalone net profit rises 148.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 59.22% to Rs 224.06 crore

Net profit of Donear Industries rose 148.83% to Rs 9.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 59.22% to Rs 224.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 140.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales224.06140.72 59 OPM %8.176.91 -PBDT14.737.24 103 PBT12.435.06 146 NP9.533.83 149

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 07:59 IST

