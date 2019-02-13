Waterbase standalone net profit declines 9.79% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.17% to Rs 64.26 croreNet profit of Waterbase declined 9.79% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 7.17% to Rs 64.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 59.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales64.2659.96 7 OPM %9.7411.77 -PBDT6.126.48 -6 PBT4.505.06 -11 NP2.953.27 -10
