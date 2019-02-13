JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bharat Road Network standalone net profit declines 54.45% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Waterbase standalone net profit declines 9.79% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 7.17% to Rs 64.26 crore

Net profit of Waterbase declined 9.79% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 7.17% to Rs 64.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 59.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales64.2659.96 7 OPM %9.7411.77 -PBDT6.126.48 -6 PBT4.505.06 -11 NP2.953.27 -10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 10:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements