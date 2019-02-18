Weak market breadth

The market extended early losses in morning trade amid broad based selling pressure. At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the BSE Sensex, was down 166.52 points or 0.47% at 35,642.43. The index was down 47.10 points or 0.44% at 10,677.30.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.45%. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.39%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall of the market, was weak. On BSE, 697 shares rose and 1201 shares fell. A total of 93 shares were unchanged.

IT shares declined. (down 2.27%), (down 1.81%), (down 1.79%), (down 1.55%), (down 1.3%), (down 1.29%), (down 1.05%), (down 0.78%) and (down 0.6%), edged lower.

was up 1.04% after the company scheduled a board meeting on 21 February 2019 to consider a proposal to buy-back equity shares of the company. The announcement was made on Saturday, 16 February 2019.

Pharmaceutical shares were mixed. (up 1.94%), (up 1.49%), (up 0.34%), (up 0.20%) and (up 0.13%), edged higher. (down 0.16%), (down 0.26%), (down 0.29%), (down 0.75%), Cadila Healthcare (down 1.24%), Lupin (down 1.28%), (down 1.8%) and (down 3.37%), edged lower.

2.66%. The company said that the company received a written communication from the US FDA, about the issuance of Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for FTO VII, its formulations manufacturing facility at Duvvada, Visakhapatnam. This site was included in the warning letter received from US in November, 2015. Subsequently, the site was audited by US in March 2017 for which the company received in November 2017, wherein the site's status remained unchanged. The site was again audited in October 2018. Based on the company's responses and follow up actions, the US has concluded that this inspection is "closed" and has determined the inspection classification of this facility as Voluntary Action Initiated (VAi). The announcement was made on Saturday, 16 February 2019.

Overseas, Asian shares edged higher on Monday, with trade talks between the US and set to continue in this week after high-level meetings in concluded on Friday.

US stock indices surged on Friday, 15 February 2019, buoyed by growing optimism that the US and can strike a trade truce ahead of the March 1 deadline. US stock market will be closed on Monday in observance of the Presidents Day holiday.

In political news, tensions rose in D.C. when declared a national emergency citing a humanitarian crisis at the Southern Border. In economic news, the Empire State manufacturing index rose 4.9 points in February to 8.8 and industrial production fell 0.6% in January, the first decline in eight months.

