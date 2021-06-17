Weak opening on the cards

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could fall 107 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mostly lower on Thursday, as investors watched for market reaction after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday moved up its timeline for rate hikes.

U.S. stocks dropped Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised its inflation expectations and moved up the time frame on when it will next hike interest rates.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday began closing the door on its pandemic-driven monetary policy as officials projected an accelerated timetable for interest rate increases, opened talks on how to end crisis-era bond-buying, and said the 15-month-old health emergency was no longer a core constraint on U.S. commerce.

Signaling that broad changes in policy may happen sooner than expected, U.S. central bank officials moved their first projected rate increases from 2024 into 2023, with 13 of 18 policymakers foreseeing a "liftoff" in borrowing costs that year and 11 seeing two quarter-percentage-point rate increases.

The Fed also raised its headline inflation expectation to 3.4% for 2021, a full percentage point higher than the March projection, but the post-meeting statement continued to say that inflation pressures are transitory. Powell said inflation could run hotter than the Fed expected amid the economic recovery.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the domestic equity benchmarks ended with modest losses on Wednesday as firm crude oil prices and negative Asian stocks spoiled investors sentiment. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 271.07 points or 0.51% to 52,501.98. The Nifty 50 index lost 101.70 points or 0.64% to 15,767.55.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 870.29 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were also net sellers to the tune of Rs 874.20 crore in the Indian equity market on 16 June, provisional data showed.

