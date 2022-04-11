Weak opening on the cards

SGX Nifty:
Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could fall 107 points at the opening bell.
The earnings season for the quarter and financial year ended March will take off from today. IT major TCS will declare its Q4 result today, 11 April 2022.
Global markets:
Overseas, Asian stocks are trading lower on Monday as investors reacted to Chinese inflation data for March. China's producer inflation for March was higher than expected. The producer price index surged 8.3% as compared with a year ago, official data showed Monday. Chinese consumer inflation also rose more than expected in March, with the consumer price index climbing 1.5% year-on-year.
U.S. stocks ended mixed Friday, with the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 closing lower, as investors continued to digest the Federal Reserve's plans to aggressively raise interest rates and shrink its balance sheet.
Domestic markets:
Back home, the equity benchmarks snapped their three day losing streak and settled with strong gains on Friday. Domestic sentiment got a boost after RBI left key policy rates unchanged. Positive global cues also supported buying. The barometer index, S&P BSE Sensex added 412.23 points or 0.7% at 59,447.18. The Nifty 50 index gained 144.8 points or 0.82% at 17,784.35.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 575.04 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 16.51 crore in the Indian equity market on 8 April, provisional data showed.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU