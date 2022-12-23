Weak opening on the cards

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could slide 105 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading lower, taking the lead from losses on Wall Street while investors also looked ahead to some economic data in the region. Japan's core consumer inflation hit a fresh 40-year high of 3.7% in November as companies continued to pass on rising costs to households, data showed on Friday.

US stocks closed lower on Thursday as investors worried that data showing a resilient economy would lead the US Federal Reserve to keep hiking interest rates for longer than feared.

Domestic markets:

Back home, domestic shares declined for the third straight session on Thursday amid wide spread selling pressure. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 241.02 points or 0.39% to 60,826.22. The Nifty 50 index lost 71.75 points or 0.39% to 18,127.35.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 928.63 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,206.59 crore in the Indian equity market on 22 December, provisional data showed.

