Weizmann Forex reports standalone net loss of Rs 36.75 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.76% to Rs 1971.94 crore

Net loss of Weizmann Forex reported to Rs 36.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.76% to Rs 1971.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1764.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 34.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.09% to Rs 9160.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7691.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

