Bang Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 47.59% to Rs 31.93 croreNet loss of Bang Overseas reported to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 47.59% to Rs 31.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 60.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 97.89% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.71% to Rs 154.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 168.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales31.9360.92 -48 154.11168.81 -9 OPM %-2.193.61 -1.431.51 - PBDT-0.192.54 PL 4.095.84 -30 PBT-0.801.84 PL 1.783.74 -52 NP-0.631.30 PL 0.073.32 -98
