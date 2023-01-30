Krsnaa Diagnostics emerges as L-1 bidder for BMC tender for supply of pathology services

Krsnaa Diagnostics said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai, Maharashtra has awarded a tender to the company to provide services of lab investigation facilities.

The said facilities would be provided under "Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thakeray Chikitsa" for BMC Dispensaries and Hospitals in Mumbai, Maharashtra on public private partnership (PPP} basis.

The company will set up approximately 600 collection centers across Mumbai city and will carry out 139 routine as well as special pathology tests.

The tender has been awarded to the company as a L1 bidder. The tenure of contract will be 4 years from the date of contract.

Krsnaa Diagnostics is a diagnostic services provider, both in radiology and pathology.

The company reported 22.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.34 crore on a 13.6% increase in net sales to Rs 122.94 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip shed 0.49% to currently trade at Rs 418.35 on the BSE.

