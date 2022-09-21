Hind Rectifiers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd, Liberty Shoes Ltd, Swaraj Engines Ltd and VIP Clothing Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 September 2022.

Hind Rectifiers Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 228.35 at 21-Sep-2022 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 16094 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3023 shares in the past one month.

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd soared 15.92% to Rs 72.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Liberty Shoes Ltd spiked 13.82% to Rs 219.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28050 shares in the past one month.

Swaraj Engines Ltd jumped 10.41% to Rs 1871.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22693 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 734 shares in the past one month.

VIP Clothing Ltd rose 10.00% to Rs 40.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

