Welspun Corp Ltd spurts 2.96%, rises for third straight session

Ltd is quoting at Rs 128.5, up 2.96% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 28.53% in last one year as compared to a 5.76% fall in NIFTY and a 37.15% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 128.5, up 2.96% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 10921.15. The Sensex is at 36909.96, up 0.72%. Ltd has added around 9.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2313.6, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 19.

