Godrej Properties Q3 PAT grows 171% YoY to Rs 39 cr

-
ALSO READ
Godrej Properties consolidated net profit rises 171.43% in the December 2021 quarter
Godrej Properties successfully launches Godrej Woods in Noida
Godrej Properties gains on securing sales worth Rs 575 cr in a day, hits all-time high
Adi Godrej steps down as Chairman of Godrej Industries
Godrej Properties to redevelop land parcel in Mumbai
-
Godrej Properties' consolidated net profit soared 171.4% to Rs 38.95 crore on a 63.5% surge in net sales to Rs 278.76 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Consolidated profit before tax jumped 116.4% to Rs 67.94 crore in Q3 FY22 as against Rs 31.39 crore in Q3 FY21. The Q3 FY22 witnessed a total booking value of Rs 1,541 crore and total booking volume of 2.22 million sq. ft. as compared to total booking value of Rs 1,488 and total booking volume of 2.40 million sq. ft. in Q3 FY21.
Consolidated EBITDA grew 42% to Rs 115 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared to Rs 81 crore in Q3 FY21. Godrej Properties added three new projects with saleable area of 2.4 million sq. ft. in Q3 FY22.
Commenting on the Q3 FY2022 performance, Pirojsha Godrej, the executive chairman of Godrej Properties, said, "It is encouraging to see that the real estate sector in India has continued to strengthen despite the challenges of the third wave. Our own sales were muted in the third quarter due to several planned launches seeing minor delays, but we believe the current quarter will be our best ever for residential sales. We are also focused on adding several exciting new projects to our portfolio, which will set us up well for a very strong FY23."
Shares of Godrej Properties dropped 4.96% to Rs 1,695.10 on BSE. Godrej Properties is engaged in construction and real estate development.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU