Welspun Corp Ltd in demand

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 194.3, up 3.16% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.88% in last one year as compared to a 26.24% gain in NIFTY and a 70.21% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 194.3, up 3.16% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 18220.85. The Sensex is at 61053.45, down 0.3%. Welspun Corp Ltd has added around 7.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5882.75, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.72 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

