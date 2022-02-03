Real Estate shares slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 54.65 points or 1.39% at 3876.63 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (down 4.15%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 3.09%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 1.16%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.06%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.72%), and Sobha Ltd (down 0.23%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.7%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.52%), and DLF Ltd (up 0.1%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 668.7 or 1.12% at 58889.63.

The Nifty 50 index was down 180.3 points or 1.01% at 17599.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 44.16 points or 0.15% at 29906.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 56.82 points or 0.64% at 8870.62.

On BSE,1718 shares were trading in green, 1558 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

