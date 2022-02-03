Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 582.43 points or 1.63% at 35149.67 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Ramco Systems Ltd (down 3.93%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 3.44%),Mphasis Ltd (down 3.38%),Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 3.22%),Mindtree Ltd (down 3.16%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coforge Ltd (down 2.97%), Mastek Ltd (down 2.84%), Cyient Ltd (down 2.69%), Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 2.45%), and Infosys Ltd (down 2.35%).

On the other hand, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (up 4.99%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 4.98%), and Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 2.64%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 668.7 or 1.12% at 58889.63.

The Nifty 50 index was down 180.3 points or 1.01% at 17599.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 44.16 points or 0.15% at 29906.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 56.82 points or 0.64% at 8870.62.

On BSE,1718 shares were trading in green, 1558 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

