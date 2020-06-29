Welspun Investments & Commercials reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.48 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 32850.00% to Rs 6.59 croreNet profit of Welspun Investments & Commercials reported to Rs 6.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 32850.00% to Rs 6.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 1101.64% to Rs 7.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 371.59% to Rs 8.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.590.02 32850 8.301.76 372 OPM %98.33-400.00 -87.7126.70 - PBDT6.47-0.07 LP 7.280.50 1356 PBT6.47-0.07 LP 7.280.50 1356 NP6.48-0.05 LP 7.330.61 1102
