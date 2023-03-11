Welspun's metallics business bags exports orders for pig iron from SE Asia, Europe

Welspun Corp said that its wholly owned subsidiary Welspun Metallics has received multiple export orders of approximately 43 KMT for Pig Iron across South East Asia and Europe.

These orders will be executed within next two months, Welspun added.

Vipul Mathur, MD & CEO of the company, said, Being the first export of Pig Iron from WML marks a key milestone for us. This reflects our continuous journey towards bringing quality products for customers across the world. We are geared up for the future opportunities and ready to be a reliable partner to global customers for this new product segment as well.

Welspun Corp is engaged in the business of production and coating of high grade submerged arc welded pipes, hot rolled steel plates and coils.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 49.25% to Rs 23.24 crore despite a 66.62% rise in sales to Rs 2402.32 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.47% to end at Rs 211.55 on the BSE.

