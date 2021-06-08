Wheat Procurement Spurts Around 12% On Year

Procurement of Wheat in ongoing RMS 2021-22 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Jammu & Kashmir at MSP, as was done in previous seasons and till now (upto 06.06.2021) a quantity of over 416.44 LMT of Wheat has been procured (which is all time high, as it has exceeded previous high 389.92 LMT of RMS 2020-21) against the last year corresponding purchase of 371.33 LMT, marking a jump of around 12% on year.

About 45.56 Lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing RMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs. 82,247.51 Crore.

