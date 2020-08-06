Whirlpool of India Q1 PAT slumps 92% to Rs 16 cr

Whirlpool of India's consolidated net profit slumped 91.8% to Rs 15.75 crore on 48% slump in net sales to Rs 1,027.05 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q4 March 2020.

Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 91.8% to Rs 24.40 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against Rs 296.73 crore in Q4 March 2020. Current tax expense for the quarter slipped 92.1% at Rs 8.67 crore as against Rs 109.58 crore in Q4 March 2020. The result was declared during trading hours today, 6 August 2020.

Whirlpool of India is primarily engaged in manufacturing and trading of refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, microwave ovens and small appliances and caters to both domestic and international markets.

Shares of Whirlpool of India gained 0.55% to Rs 2,100.60. The scrip traded in the range of Rs 2,084.60 to Rs 2,138 in intraday.

