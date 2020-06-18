Whirlpool of India standalone net profit declines 16.03% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.11% to Rs 1353.62 crore

Net profit of Whirlpool of India declined 16.03% to Rs 87.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 104.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.11% to Rs 1353.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1355.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.01% to Rs 476.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 407.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.02% to Rs 5992.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5397.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

