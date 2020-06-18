Whirlpool of India standalone net profit declines 16.03% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Asian Oilfield Services consolidated net profit rises 535.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Sales decline 0.11% to Rs 1353.62 crore

Net profit of Whirlpool of India declined 16.03% to Rs 87.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 104.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.11% to Rs 1353.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1355.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.01% to Rs 476.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 407.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.02% to Rs 5992.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5397.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1353.621355.15 0 5992.525397.65 11 OPM %10.1212.65 -11.2411.90 - PBDT154.67193.40 -20 782.21737.78 6 PBT118.93161.44 -26 652.89626.47 4 NP87.41104.10 -16 476.29407.05 17

Thu, June 18 2020. 15:53 IST

