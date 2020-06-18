JUST IN
Asian Oilfield Services consolidated net profit rises 535.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 160.87% to Rs 111.86 crore

Net profit of Asian Oilfield Services rose 535.00% to Rs 15.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 160.87% to Rs 111.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 221.32% to Rs 29.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 40.84% to Rs 273.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 193.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales111.8642.88 161 273.04193.86 41 OPM %23.5715.11 -24.3316.96 - PBDT25.317.24 250 67.1731.13 116 PBT20.452.74 646 47.5111.69 306 NP15.242.40 535 29.249.10 221

First Published: Thu, June 18 2020. 15:38 IST

