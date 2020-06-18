Asian Oilfield Services consolidated net profit rises 535.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Asian Oilfield Services consolidated net profit rises 274.80% in the December 2019 quarter
Asian Oilfield Services standalone net profit declines 29.07% in the December 2019 quarter
Hong Kong Market slips on US-Iran worries
Hong Kong Market extends losses amid Middle East tensions
Oil India intimates of blowout at Baghjan Oilfield
-
Sales rise 160.87% to Rs 111.86 croreNet profit of Asian Oilfield Services rose 535.00% to Rs 15.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 160.87% to Rs 111.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 221.32% to Rs 29.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 40.84% to Rs 273.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 193.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales111.8642.88 161 273.04193.86 41 OPM %23.5715.11 -24.3316.96 - PBDT25.317.24 250 67.1731.13 116 PBT20.452.74 646 47.5111.69 306 NP15.242.40 535 29.249.10 221
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU