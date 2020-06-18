Asian Oilfield Services consolidated net profit rises 535.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 160.87% to Rs 111.86 crore

Net profit of Asian Oilfield Services rose 535.00% to Rs 15.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 160.87% to Rs 111.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 221.32% to Rs 29.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 40.84% to Rs 273.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 193.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

