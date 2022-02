White Organic Retail spurts on bonus issue plan

White Organic Retail hit an upper circuit limit of 5% at Rs 990 after the company said its board will consider bonus share issue on 28 February 2022.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of White Organic Retail soared 983.33% to Rs 5.20 crore on 268.75% spurt in net sales to Rs 60.66 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

White Organic Retail is an integrated organic foods player offering end-to-end solutions to its customers. The company has built a robust value chain right from contract/leased farming to supply chain management to direct consumers.

