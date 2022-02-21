Kansai Nerolac Paints appoints Anuj Jain as the managing director for 5 years

-
ALSO READ
Kansai Nerolac Q2 PAT slides 38% YoY to Rs 98 cr
Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit declines 45.30% in the September 2021 quarter
Kansai Nerolac Paints standalone net profit declines 34.69% in the December 2021 quarter
Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit declines 37.18% in the December 2021 quarter
Asian Paints to undertake Rs 960 cr capacity expansion at Ankleshwar facility
-
Kansai Nerolac Paints appointed Anuj Jain as the managing director (MD) for a term of five years, with effect from 1 April 2022.
Mr Anuj Jain is a B.Sc. and Master of Management Studies, University of Bombay (Mumbai). Mr Jain had joined Kansai Nerolac Paints on 4 June 1990 and was the Director of Decorative and Industrial Sales & Marketing, prior to his appointment on the board as a Whole-time Director with effect from 1 April 2018.
Mr Jain will be replacing H. M. Bharuka, who served as the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the company on completion of his term from the close of business on 31 March 2022
Kansai Nerolac Paints' consolidated net profit fell 37.18% to Rs 128.03 crore on 13.68% increase in net sales to Rs 1,810.35 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Shares of Kansai Nerolac Paints fell 0.67% to Rs 490.75 on BSE. Kansai Nerolac Paints is one of the leading paint company in India and is the leader in Industrial paints. The company has strategically located manufacturing units all over India and a strong dealer network across the country. The company manufactures a diversified range of products ranging from decorative paints coatings for homes, offices, hospitals, and hotels to sophisticated industrial coatings for most of the industries.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU