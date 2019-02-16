B.C. Power Controls standalone net profit declines 98.37% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.71% to Rs 106.80 croreNet profit of B.C. Power Controls declined 98.37% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 1.71% to Rs 106.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 108.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales106.80108.66 -2 OPM %0.981.01 -PBDT0.281.99 -86 PBT0.121.85 -94 NP0.021.23 -98
