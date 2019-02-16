JUST IN
CMI consolidated net profit declines 0.15% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 30.81% to Rs 175.93 crore

Net profit of CMI declined 0.15% to Rs 6.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 30.81% to Rs 175.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 134.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales175.93134.49 31 OPM %10.8114.29 -PBDT13.5112.97 4 PBT10.6510.36 3 NP6.836.84 0

February 16 2019

